Intel Probes Potential Unauthorized Access to Earnings Report

Signage at Intel headquarters in Santa Clara, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Investors want to know if the world's largest chipmaker will outsource more production when Intel Corp. reports results Thursday.

(Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. is investigating whether someone gained early access to part of its earnings announcement on Thursday.

“We are investigating reports that non-authorized access may have been obtained to one graphic in our earnings material,” the chipmaker said in a statement. “Earlier today, once we became aware of these reports, we made the decision to issue our earnings announcement a brief time before the originally scheduled release time.”

The company sent out its earnings report ahead of schedule. It usually releases the numbers after markets close, but this time it rushed them out about 10 minutes earlier when the stock was still trading.

The shares rallied 6.5% to close at $62.46 in New York on an upbeat forecast. But the stock fell almost 5% in extended trading after the company’s new CEO committed to in-house manufacturing during a conference call with analysts.