Hong Kong to Lock Down District in Kowloon, SCMP Reports

(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong for the first time will lock down tens of thousands of residents in a bid to contain a worsening outbreak of the coronavirus, the South China Morning Post reported, citing unidentified people.
The lockdown is expected to begin this weekend in Yau Tsim Mong, the core urban district of Kowloon.
Despite almost two months of social distancing, the city’s infection curve appears to be ticking back up after mass testing was conducted among some housing estates. While Hong Kong’s coronavirus cases haven’t risen drastically compared to global cities such as London and New York, strict social-distancing rules like the closure of schools and some businesses are in place.