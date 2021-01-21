Welcome to 2021 With Barry Ritholtz

(Bloomberg) --

It’s a new year, and maybe a new you. There’s also a completely new political landscape in Washington DC and probably another big round of stimulus money. What’s an investor to do? Talking to a financial advisor seems like a good first step.

On this episode of Trillions, Eric and Joel are joined once again by Barry Ritholtz, CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, who’s fielding all kinds of questions from clients right now. They discuss the new administration, his economic outlook, plus his views on Tesla, Bitcoin, ARK, and more.