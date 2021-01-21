South Africa Holds Key Rate and Signals Hiking May Start Sooner

Commuters wearing protective face masks cross Strand Street in Cape Town, South Africa, on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. The pandemic and restrictions imposed to contain it have devastated Africa's most industrialized economy, and the extension of curbs that came into effect at the height of the holiday season bode ill for efforts to engineer a rebound. Photographer: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s central bank held its benchmark interest rate for a third straight meeting as it revised its inflation forecasts higher and signaled that tightening may start sooner than previously indicated.

The Monetary Policy Committee kept the repurchase rate at 3.5%, Governor Lesetja Kganyago said Thursday in an online briefing. Of the five members on the panel, three favored an unchanged stance and two preferred a 25 basis-point cut, the same vote split as in November and September.

The key rate remains at the lowest level since it was introduced in 1998. All but two of the 19 economists in a Bloomberg survey predicted the unchanged stance.

Key Insights