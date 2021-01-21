Scottish Independence Campaigners Seek Court Ruling on New Vote

(Bloomberg) -- Scottish independence campaigners are asking a court to rule that the country’s devolved parliament already has the power to hold a new referendum on leaving the U.K.

The crowd-funded case started in the Court of Session in Edinburgh on Thursday, and the judiciary is being asked to issue a so-called declarator, stating that Scotland’s devolved parliament can call an independence vote without the approval of the U.K. government. Judge Ailsa Carmichael said she expects to publish her ruling “in days, rather than weeks.”

The action is being led by Aidan O’Neill on behalf of independence campaigner Martin Keatings. O’Neill won a case against the U.K. government when Prime Minister Boris Johnson tried to suspend parliament in 2019.

Opinion polls show majority support in Scotland for breaking away from the rest of the U.K. and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and her Scottish National Party are framing a local election in May as a vote on the right to push for another independence referendum.

Johnson has rebuffed calls for a vote on separation. He says that a 2014 referendum, in which Scots voted to remain in the U.K. by 55% to 45%, had settled the matter for the foreseeable future. That vote was held after then Prime Minister David Cameron granted an order that transferred the necessary powers to Edinburgh.

“The Scottish public should not be voting in ignorance in 2021 of whether or not the Scottish Parliament can or cannot legislate for a second referendum,” O’Neill told the court on Thursday.

The SNP is on track to win its biggest ever majority, according to opinion polls. Sturgeon has already pledged to hold a second vote on independence in the “early part” of the next parliamentary session, though she has said she won’t pursue one that wouldn’t stand up to legal scrutiny.

Voters, O’Neill said, need “to know whether that claim can be carried out, or whether it is just bluff and bluster.”

The Scottish government has declined to take part in the court case, which will continue on Friday. It’s opposed by the U.K. government, which argues it is academic, premature and irrelevant.