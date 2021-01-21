Manchester City Star Sergio Aguero Tests Positive for Covid-19

(Bloomberg) -- Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has tested positive for Covid-19 after coming into contact with someone infected with the virus.

The Argentinean player made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday, saying “I’ve been self-isolating and the latest test I took was positive for COVID 19. I had some symptoms and I’m following doctor’s orders for recovery.”

England’s Manchester City, one of the most successful and valuable teams in the world, counts several stars in its squad including the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus.

Aguero has been in isolation since Jan. 10 and missed recent games against Birmingham, Brighton, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa, according to Sky News.