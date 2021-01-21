Jueves 21 de Enero de 2021
AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAARGENTINA
Breaking newsRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
Breaking News

Convicted London Trader Forfeits $5.4 Million in Profits

Por Newsroom Infobae
21 de Enero de 2021
Walid Choucair outside court in London on Oct. 22, 2018.
Walid Choucair outside court in London on Oct. 22, 2018.

(Bloomberg) -- A day trader who was convicted of insider trading along with a UBS Group AG compliance official agreed to forfeit 3.9 million pounds ($5.4 million), U.K. prosecutors said.

Walid Choucair, who is currently serving part of three-year sentence in jail, will give up the profits that the Financial Conduct Authority says he made from trading ahead of merger announcements. John McGuinness, a lawyer for the FCA, told a judge Thursday that the sum also included the money Choucair had made in 15 other trades.

Choucair, and his friend Fabiana Abdel-Malek, were convicted of a conspiracy to use inside information on five mergers. Abdel-Malek, who was working at UBS, used a burner phone to leak data from a confidential bank database to Choucair, who traded on the information within minutes, the FCA said.

The confiscation comes after the pair lost a bid to overturn their conviction last month. They’d argued that the regulator should have disclosed more about two M&A advisers at Citigroup Inc. and a loose network of traders from London to Dubai.

The decision was a boost to the FCA in its most high-profile insider-trading trial in years. Mark Steward, the agency’s executive director of enforcement, said that the appeal was “an attempt to undermine the jury’s verdict by collaterally attacking” the regulator.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

ALLTOP
BUSINESS
COS
EUROPE
FIN
GOV
INDUSTRIES
LAW
MARKETS
TOP
UK
WORLD
WWTOP
WWTOPEU