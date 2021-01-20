Yellen’s Dollar, Haldane’s Bounceback, Brexit Confusion: Eco Day

(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Wednesday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

The Bank of England’s Chief Economist Andy Haldane said the government can afford to end its furlough plan before the U.K.’s recovery is fully complete

The European Central Bank is emulating its Asia-Pacific peers by controlling government borrowing costs, just in a uniquely European way

Janet Yellen’s senate hearing suggested the Biden administration will adjust dollar policy, undertake no immediate shift on China strategy and put a new focus on climate change

The post-Brexit confusion continues. European retailers have blamed Brexit for delivery delays and the extra fees some shoppers are being asked to pay

Central banks across Asia are starting the year juggling policy reviews and political pressure to do more to support their economies

Malaysia’s first interest-rate decision of the year is almost too close to call as surging virus cases and a lockdown threaten a recovery

China is counting on its consumers to bolster the recovery, but households still seem reluctant to part with their savings