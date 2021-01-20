Wall Street Comments on Inauguration of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

(Bloomberg) -- Some of the largest U.S. banks and their executives weighed in on Wednesday’s inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th American president and Kamala Harris as vice president, offering their hopes and expectations for the new administration and Congress.

Here are excerpts from their comments:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. CEO David Solomon:

“The world witnessed the transition of power amid a brutal pandemic and glass ceilings were shattered. Congratulations to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris -- we look forward to working with the new administration to rebuild our economy and turn the page on the pandemic.”

Wells Fargo & Co.:

“As the next administration and the 117th Congress begin the business of governing, we urge a bipartisan approach to fostering an inclusive, sustainable economic recovery for all those struggling due to the ongoing impact of the pandemic.

“To achieve this goal, Wells Fargo supports the United States rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement. Climate change is one of the most urgent environmental and social issues of our time and we believe that collective action is needed to transition to a low-carbon economy, minimize the impact on our most vulnerable communities, and achieve net-zero emissions.

“Similarly, Wells Fargo encourages bipartisan action on the important economic matter of immigration reform, particularly on the status of DACA recipients. Both of these issues must be addressed -- along with ongoing post-Covid stimulus efforts -- if we are to achieve an equitable economic recovery and ensure the resiliency of our communities, and our planet,” the bank said in a statement.

Thasunda Brown Duckett, CEO of Chase Consumer Banking:

“Today is the last day in our country where a woman has never been vice president. Thank you Shirley Chisholm and all of the women who led boldly and unapologetically over many, many decades. An emotional day where I can tell my daughters what they cannot just be ... but what they can see!”

American Banking Association:

“We urge our elected leaders in both parties to come together to confront the country’s challenges, starting with the Covid-19 pandemic and the significant economic damage it’s caused.“Whether it’s helping a struggling small business with a PPP loan, delivering an economic impact payment to a single parent trying to make ends meet or assisting families with their mortgages during these hard times, banks of all sizes will continue to support their customers, clients and communities. We look forward to working with the new administration and the new Congress to lift the economy further so every American has the chance to thrive.”

Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association:

“Our members stand ready to work with the new administration and Congress to move forward to address the nation’s most pressing needs and promote economic growth and prosperity for all Americans.”