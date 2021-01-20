Thailand Files Royal Defamation Charge Against Vaccine Critic

Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, leader of the Future Forward party, gestures as he speaks during an interview in Bangkok, Thailand, on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Thanathorn, a staunch critic of the junta, sees protesters returning to the streets if the military establishment escalates its campaign against the countrys opposition.

(Bloomberg) -- The Thai government has filed a royal defamation complaint against one of its most high-profile critics after he questioned the involvement of a company with links to the monarchy in the nation’s vaccine production.

Former prime ministerial candidate Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit criticized the government’s vaccine strategy in a live broadcast on Facebook on Monday. He said the selection of palace-backed Siam Bioscience Ltd. as a manufacturer for the AstraZeneca Plc vaccine suggested it wanted to show “loyalty” to the monarchy.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha has called Thanathorn’s criticisms “distorted information.” The government on Tuesday defended its actions, saying Siam Bioscience was selected by AstraZeneca because of its capabilities. Thailand’s vaccine rollout is expected to start next month.

“We’re pursuing charges on computer crime and lese majeste for content that defamed the monarchy,” Tossapol Pengsom, an official from the Prime Minister’s Office, said on Wednesday. Tossapol said Thanathorn’s 30-minute video contained 11 instances that could be in breach of the royal defamation law, which is punishable by as many as 15 years in prison per charge.

Thanathorn was scheduled to hold a briefing to respond to the government complaint on Thursday. AstraZeneca didn’t immediately respond an email requesting for comments.

The country’s monarchy has faced increased criticism in recent months, with a protest movement calling for more transparency and accountability from the institution that sits at the apex of power in Thailand. At least 54 individuals in 39 lawsuits were charged under lese majeste since Nov. 24, according to the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights.

A Thai court on Tuesday sentenced a former civil servant who was arrested in 2015 to 43 and a half years in prison for sharing clips on social media of an online talk show that allegedly defamed the monarchy, which human-rights group Amnesty International called the harshest conviction under the statute to date.