Swiss Extend Job Furlough Program as Covid-19 Pandemic Endures

People wait in line to order takeaway from the restaurant at the Kleine Scheidegg ski resort in Grindelwald, Switzerland, on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. The pandemic has left the lift companies, hotels, bars and instructors that make up the $33 billion Alpine ski business, which employs hundreds of thousands across the region, bracing for a potentially disastrous winter. Photographer: Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland is modifying its job furlough program, taking into account the persistence of the pandemic that has forced a renewed closure of shops and restaurants.

The government in Bern said on Wednesday it wanted to reduce the hurdles for companies claiming compensation for idle workers, in a bid to ensure they have enough liquidity and prevent a rise in unemployment.

The changes include scrapping the maximum time limit a company can participate in the program and the grace period before affected businesses can apply. Apprentices and workers on fixed-term contracts will also be included in the furlough program, according to a statement.

Furlough programs, where the state reimburses companies for workers’ salaries during recessions, are common across Europe. They’ve been credited with preventing the pandemic-induced surge in unemployment seen in the U.S. earlier this year.