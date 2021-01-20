South Korea’s Moon Replaces Top Diplomat as Biden Takes Office

Chung Eui-yong Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- President Moon Jae-in named a key figure in recent talks with Pyongyang to serve as South Korea’s diplomat just ahead of the leadership change in the U.S.

Moon nominated Chung Eui-yong, who has served in as director of the National Security Council, to serve as foreign minister Wednesday. He’ll replace Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, one of the most prominent female members of Moon’s cabinet.

Chung joined Moon on a visit to North Korea in 2018 and helped broker U.S. President Donald Trump’s unprecedented first meeting with Kim Jong Un. He’ll take office as Moon makes a fresh push to revive stalled talks with Pyongyang.

Moon said Monday he would try to hold an early summit with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden to jump start talks that have made little progress over the past two years.

Chung is an “expert who has devoted his entire life to the field of diplomacy and security,” said Chung Man-ho, a senior public communication secretary for the president’s office.