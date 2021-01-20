Miércoles 20 de Enero de 2021
Shangri-La Shuts Hotel in Philippines’ Main Business District

Por Newsroom Infobae
20 de Enero de 2021
Buildings stand in the Makati district of Manila, the Philippines, on Monday, June 17, 2019. Manila, one of the largest and most congested urban areas in the world, has a solution to its problems: build artificial islands in the sea. Manilas dilemma is one shared by many fast-growing cities in developing nations. Rapid growth in population?boosted by migration from rural areas?is overwhelming services, roads, transportation, power and drainage. Photographer: Veejay Villafranca/Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) -- Shangri-La Group will temporarily close its hotel in Makati City, the Philippines’ main business district, amid continued movement restrictions due to Covid-19.

Shangri-La Makati will close from Feb. 1 as the hotel operator reorganizes its workforce and operations in the Southeast Asian nation due to “continued low business levels,” it said in a statement on Wednesday. It didn’t say how many employees will be affected.

The Philippines, where Shangri-La operates six hotels, has been under varying degrees of lockdowns for 10 months. While mobility restrictions have eased from its strictest in March, many businesses continue to operate in limited capacity and the economy remains in recession.

Shangri-La said it will continue to “vigilantly monitor” developments and looks forward to reopening the hotel “when business conditions have improved.”

