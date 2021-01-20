Portugal Reports Record Number of Daily New Coronavirus Cases

(Bloomberg) -- Portugal on Wednesday reported the biggest daily increase in confirmed coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak.

There were 14,647 new cases in a day, more than the previous record of 10,947 announced on Saturday, taking the total to 581,605.

The government reported 219 fatalities in a day, more than the previous record of 218 on Tuesday, taking the total to 9,465 deaths.

The number of patients in intensive-care units rose by 11 to 681. The country’s national health service has a capacity of about 1,200 intensive-care beds.

Prime Minister Antonio Costa announced stricter confinement rules on Monday, including limiting travel between municipalities on weekends, as he tries to contain the spread of the pandemic. So far the government has kept schools open. Portugal started tightening restrictions again at the end of December after easing some rules during the Christmas weekend.

Economy Minister Pedro Siza Vieira, who has been in quarantine since Saturday, tested positive for Covid-19, the government said late on Tuesday. Finance Minister Joao Leao also tested positive for Covid-19, the finance ministry said on Saturday, a day after he attended meetings with European Commission officials in Lisbon.