Merkel’s Successor Has Some Explaining to Do in Washington

(Bloomberg) -- Supporters of the man who may become Germany’s next leader raced to defend him, after his unorthodox foreign policy views raised questions about his credentials to succeed Angela Merkel.

The newly-elected leader of Merkel’s Christian Democrats, Armin Laschet, incorrectly tweeted in 2016 that the Obama administration had backed the militant Islamic State in Syria. Two years earlier, after Russia’s incursion into Crimea, Laschet criticized a wave of “marketable anti-Putin populism” spreading across Germany.

“I don’t agree with those critics who claim that Laschet has an underdeveloped foreign policy profile,” party ally David McAllister, head of the European Parliament’s foreign committee, told reporters on Tuesday. “Armin Laschet has my whole support.”

Merkel’s Party Elects Leader Committed to Upholding Her Legacy

As party leader, Laschet is in pole position to run as Chancellor candidate in September’s elections. If he can clinch the chancellorship, he would be dealing regularly with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on a range of security issues from the Middle East to Russia. After Biden’s victory, Laschet rushed to congratulate him, praising the result as proof that elections can still be won without a populist campaign.

“Armin Laschet is a convinced European, and he also knows the USA,” McAllister said. “Of course, there can be differences of opinion between Europeans and Americans on certain topics.”

The CDU can ill-afford another misstep. The head of the country’s most populous state was elected party leader on Saturday after defense minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, hand-picked by Merkel as her successor two years ago, stepped aside after a series of gaffes.

Chancellor Candidate

While the party leader usually goes on to be the chancellor candidate for Germany’s conservative bloc, that step isn’t automatic this time. The Bavarian CSU sister party will have an important say in the decision, and Markus Soeder, the Christian Social Union’s leader, is currently well ahead in polls.

And in reality, the U.S. has little to fear from Laschet, analysts say. Describing Laschet as “no foreign policy expert,” Berenberg chief economist Holger Schmieding said he expects him to “continue Merkel’s foreign policy.”

“Laschet stands here for continuity with the Merkel government,” McAllister said. “Our American partners can already prepare for it.”

Laschet’s office wasn’t immediately available for comment.