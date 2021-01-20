Germany Posts Highest Daily Death Toll as Infection Gauge Eases

A doctor checks on a Covid-19 patient in the ICU ward at the Robert Bosch Hospital in Stuttgart, Germany, on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that Germany faces hard lockdown measures into late March if authorities fail to contain a fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus. Photographer: Andreas Gebert/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s daily coronavirus death toll rose by the most since the pandemic began, amid tentative signs that the infection rate is starting to come down.

The number of fatalities increased by 1,734 to 48,997 in the 24 hours through Wednesday morning, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Confirmed cases increased by 12,233, a relatively low number compared with recent weeks, while the seven-day incidence rate per 100,000 citizens has been on a steady decline for a week and is now at 123.5, according to the Robert Koch Institute.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and regional leaders agreed late Tuesday to extend and tighten Germany’s virus restrictions. Officials have said the incidence rate needs to come down to 50 per 100,000 and stay there to justify any easing of curbs.