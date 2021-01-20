Fox News Host Pirro’s Ex-Husband Gets Last-Minute Trump Pardon

(Bloomberg) -- Albert J. Pirro Jr., a former business partner of Donald Trump and the ex-husband of Fox News host Jeanine Pirro, was pardoned by the former president on his last day in office at the end of a similar flurry of actions before his departure.

Pirro, 73, who has worked with Trump on real estate deals, was convicted of tax fraud.

Pirro, a lobbyist and real estate developer, and his brother, Anthony, were found guilty of federal tax evasion in June 2000. They were accused of deducting more than $1 million of Albert Pirro’s personal expenses as business write-offs, allowing him to reduce his tax bills by about $400,000 in the 1990s.

Pirro was sentenced to 29 months in prison and was released in May 2002, according to federal records. His brother was ordered to spend 37 months behind bars and left custody in September 2003.

Trump pardoned 73 people and commuted the sentences of 70 others on his last day in office, including a number of celebrities, former lawmakers, executives and people connected to the president, his family or members of Congress. Trump granted the full pardon to Pirro about an hour before Joe Biden was sworn in.