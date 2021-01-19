YouTube Extends Trump Suspension Ahead of Biden’s Inauguration

(Bloomberg) -- YouTube extended U.S. President Donald Trump’s temporary suspension for another week, citing the possibility he could incite violence during the transition of power to President-Elect Joe Biden.

“In light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, the Donald J. Trump channel will be prevented from uploading new videos or livestreams for an additional minimum of seven days,” a spokesman wrote in an email. “As we shared previously, comments will continue to be indefinitely disabled under videos from the channel.” CNBC reported the extension earlier.

Unlike other major U.S. social media platforms, YouTube, owned by Alphabet Inc.’s Google, has not banned the outgoing president’s channel. Instead, he won’t be able to post videos for a limited time after a “strike,” or violation of YouTube’s rules. Users with three strikes in a 90-day period are kicked off the service.

Trump on Tuesday posted a farewell address on the official White House YouTube channel. In the remarks, he tried to bolster his economic legacy and denounced political violence.