Tunisia’s Premier Labels Unrest ‘Criminal’ as Protests Rage On

(Bloomberg) -- Tunisia’s prime minister vowed to take a tough line against unrest that’s rocked the North African nation in his first public comments on the events, raising tensions in the cradle of the Arab Spring uprisings.

Premier Hichem Mechichi labeled the upheaval criminality and sabotage by “delinquents,” and instructed security services to take action against “calls on social media to spread chaos and attack state institutions,” the state-run TAP news agency reported.

Shortly before Mechichi’s remarks, police dispersed a protest in the capital, Tunis, by people injured during the 2011 uprising that ousted then-President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. Forces later fired tear gas on a gathering demanding the release of some of the more than 600 people arrested in recent days.

Protests and clashes occurred again Monday night in mainly working-class areas in some of Tunisia’s cities. Participants in recent events have railed against the country’s economic and political malaise, symbolized by more than 10 governments since Ben Ali’s fall that have done little to curb youth unemployment or boost the economy. Mechichi is currently embroiled in a dispute with President Kais Saied that’s holding up decision-making.

The protests “are a revolution by the hungry,” Mohammed Ammar, chair of the Democratic Bloc in parliament, said by phone. “There is great resentment and a feeling of oppression 10 years after the revolution.”

A group of about 20 non-governmental organizations on Tuesday denounced what it called excessive use of force by authorities and urged them to engage with protesters and listen to their demands. It said some activists had been targeted in the arrests.

Those arrested include youths who tried to attack a security output in Manouba, western Tunis, local broadcaster Mosaique FM reported. Others were caught preparing firebombs in Ariana, part of greater Tunis, and the central city of Kasserine, Diwan FM said.

North of the capital, a court in the city Bizerte jailed eight people for two years for involvement in “nocturnal acts of riots,” TAP reported.