Trump to Say He Prays for Biden’s Success in Farewell Address

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 12: U.S. President Donald Trump waves to staff and supporters as he walks toward Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on January 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. Following last week's deadly pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol, President Trump is making his first public appearance with a trip to the town of Alamo, Texas to view the construction of the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump will publicly wish President-elect Joe Biden’s administration success in a farewell address Wednesday, a rare gesture of goodwill toward his successor.

“This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous,” Trump will say, according to excerpts released by the White House.

Trump has never conceded defeat in the November election and his false claims of vote fraud culminated with his supporters rioting at the Capitol on Jan. 6, an attack in which five people including a police officer died.

“All Americans were horrified by the assault on our Capitol,” he will say, according to the excerpts. “Political violence is an attack on everything we cherish as Americans. It can never be tolerated.”

Trump has seldom acknowledged that Biden will assume office on Wednesday and is not expected to invite the president-elect for a traditional pre-inauguration meeting. Biden’s name does not appear in the excerpts of Trump’s speech.