Theresa May Hits Out at Boris Johnson’s ‘Moral’ Failures

Theresa May, U.K. prime minister, speaks to the media as she arrives for the European Union (EU) summit at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. The horsetrading for the top EU jobs begins at a summit in Brussels with the European Parliament elections over.

(Bloomberg) -- Former U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May accused her successor Boris Johnson of abandoning Britain’s “position of global moral leadership” and urged him as a leader to “live up to our values.”

Writing in the Daily Mail to mark Joe Biden’s inauguration as U.S. president, May criticized Johnson for threatening to break international law on Brexit and failing to commit to targets on defense spending and international aid.

These were “not actions which, in my view, raised our credibility in the eyes of the world,” May wrote. The arrival of Biden provided the U.K. with a “golden opportunity” to reset relations with the U.S. and “play a decisive role in shaping this more co-operative world,” she added.

Her comments come at a delicate time for Johnson as he prepares to host two key global events later this year: the G-7 summit in June and the United Nations climate change conference in November.