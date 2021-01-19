Palm Oil Output Hit by Double Whammy of Floods and Scarce Labor

A worker inspects palm oil fruit bunches at the IOI Corp. Gomali palm oil estate in Gemas, Johor, Malaysia, on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Palm oil stockpiles in Malaysia posted a surprise drop as of end-May as production in the world's second-largest grower eased for the first time in four months.

(Bloomberg) -- Palm oil production in Malaysia is being dealt a double blow from a persistent shortage of workers to harvest the crop and torrential rains that have triggered floods in key growing areas of the world’s No. 2 supplier.

Relentless heavy rain and thunderstorms have led to flash floods in parts of Sabah, Sarawak, Johor, Pahang and Perak -- the biggest palm oil-producing states in the country. While palm trees are typically water-loving and resistant to wet weather, prolonged floods could prevent harvesting -- leading to overripe fruit and poor oil quality -- and disrupt transport of fruit to mills.

Also deepening output woes is Malaysia’s re-imposition of lockdowns from Jan. 13, and a state of emergency that may last until August, which complicates the recruitment of foreign labor that the palm industry is so desperate for.

“Certain states including large oil palm-growing areas have been affected in Johor, Pahang and Perak. Here crop losses have been unavoidable as many sections of the fields have been under 2-3 feet of water for two to three weeks,” said Carl Bek-Nielsen, chief executive director of United Plantations Bhd. “This adversely affects the ability to enter the fields and harvest the crop, let alone bring out the crop as fields are under water.”

In Sarawak, Malaysia’s second-biggest palm growing state, the drop in yields may be more severe than the 15% to 20% initially estimated over the next two months, according to Andrew Cheng, chief executive officer of the Sarawak Oil Palm Plantation Owners Association. That’s as the acute worker shortage compounds production problems caused by floodwaters which have inundated plantations and interrupted harvesting, he said.

“I believe many oil palm plantations in Sarawak’s lower-lying areas will be affected, especially with the King Tide coming in,” Cheng said, referring to an especially high tide, which may lead to prolonged flooding. “Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and Movement Control Order, we are unable to assess the overall situation.” Sarawak makes up about 21% of the country’s total palm oil output.

Breaking Point

Malaysia’s shortage of palm oil workers has become “much, much worse” compared with six months ago, and was likely responsible for up to 90% of the 3.6 million tons of fresh fruit bunches lost last year, Bek-Nielsen said.

“We are at a breaking point that will result in considerable crop losses in 2021,” Bek-Nielsen said. While first quarter production won’t be much lower than last quarter, the impact from the acute labor shortage “will really start to bite and impact production from April to October,” leading to a drop in output this year to 18.6 million tons, he said. Output was 19.14 million tons in 2020.

To relieve the shortage of foreign workers, planters are seeking government approval for a safe way to bring guest workers into Malaysia, where all Covid-19 testing and quarantine costs are borne by employers, he said.

Meanwhile, FGV Holdings Bhd., one of the country’s biggest producers, said about 3,600 hectares in Pahang, Johor, Perak, Negeri Sembilan and Sabah were affected by flash floods, although there’s no serious impact to field operations and mills are running as usual despite a drop in daily volumes.

Still, there will be a “slight impact on yield production due to weather affecting labor productivity in January and in the first quarter,” the planter said in emailed responses. “We estimate the potential reduction in yields to be about 20% for January as compared to the earlier month, and by almost 20% in 1Q from the earlier period.”

In Indonesia, the world’s top producer, plantations haven’t been affected by the recent flooding in South Kalimantan, according to the Indonesian Palm Oil Association, or Gapki.