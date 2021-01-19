OPEC and India Publicly Diverge Over Surprise Oil-Supply Curbs

Storage tanks stand at an Reliance industries Ltd. facility near Jawaharlal Nehru Port, operated by Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, on Monday, March 30, 2020. As billions of people stay home in the the world's major economic centers, consumption of everything from transport fuel to petrochemical feedstocks is in freefall. Refiners that have already been filling up their storage tanks with unsold products now have little choice but to partially shut down their plants. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Oil producers cheered the surprise supply curbs unveiled by OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia this month, but India -- a major consumer -- was less thrilled.

The country’s oil minister and the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries’ top official publicly jousted over the cartel’s policy shift at a conference hosted by the Atlantic Council on Tuesday.

At issue was the a sudden reversal in the cartel’s output policy earlier this month. Many oil buyers had been expecting another monthly supply increase, but instead they got no extra crude from most of the group’s members, and an unexpected cut of 1 million barrels a day from Saudi Arabia.

Confusion

The policy “contradiction” is “creating confusion for the consuming countries,” Indian oil and gas minister Dharmendra Pradhan told OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo.

India and other buyers would have preferred higher production and the lower prices that brings. OPEC’s choice may steer them further toward alternative energy sources, Pradhan said.

Barkindo countered with assurances to “consumers, in particular India, that whatever decision we take we have the interest of consuming countries in mind.” A volatile market situation has compelled OPEC+ to adapt its plans, which will be reviewed again in early February and every month following.

It’s not the first instance of discord between India and OPEC producers. The nation has often complained about the “Asian Premium” that refiners in the region pay for barrels. At least in this latest dispute they have common ground.

“We all agree that the recovery is fragile,” Barkindo said. “But we are cautiously optimistic” it will “materialize this year.”