Italy’s Conte Appeals to Senate for Government’s Survival

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte waged a charm offensive Tuesday in the Italian Senate ahead of a vote that will decide whether his coalition can survive.

Fresh from winning a comfortable majority in the lower house Monday night, Conte needs the support of the Senate after junior ally and ex-premier Matteo Renzi abandoned his coalition in a clash over European Union recovery funds. The result of the Senate confidence vote is due at about 8:30 p.m. local time.

In his speech Conte, who’s heading his second government, sought to win over pro-European centrists, unaffiliated lawmakers and senators from Renzi’s Italy Alive party. Even if the premier is only able to convince a minority of Senate lawmakers, he plans to soldier on and keep trying to win recruits for a new government program, officials said. But a stinging defeat would force him to offer his resignation to President Sergio Mattarella.

Conte appealed for “parliamentary forces to work toward an agreement on reformist, concrete proposals for the country, to shape the future action of the government.”

Italy, the original European epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, now risks being governed by a fragile executive just as it’s battling a worsening pandemic and a recession. The country has also taken over the presidency of the Group of 20. Political maneuvering will likely dominate the next weeks as Conte seeks to recruit backers for what he pledged is a reformist, pro-European agenda, with managing Italy’s share of the EU’s recovery package a priority.

In the lower house, Conte won support from 321 of the 629 lawmakers. The premier is still relying on his erstwhile ally for one thing: Italy Alive’s senators have pledged to abstain in the confidence measure rather than cast votes against the government. That would lower the threshold for Conte to get the simple majority he needs to avoid being forced to resign.