Italian Premier Closing In on Majority as Senate Support Grows

(Bloomberg) -- A group of senators is set to switch allegiance to back Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s governing coalition, potentially giving him an outright majority in the upper house, according to people familiar with the talks.

The lawmakers plan to abstain in a crucial confidence vote later on Tuesday, allowing the premier to get through with a simple majority, the people said, asking not to be named discussing private conversations. They could then give Conte their backing when the Senate votes on fresh deficit spending Wednesday.

The group aims to give Conte enough support to stay in power, while signaling their support is not unconditional, in order to maintain their leverage, the people said. Conte could still clinch an outright majority on Tuesday, strengthening his hand. The result of the Senate confidence vote is due at about 8:30 p.m. local time.

The new group of supporters comes after seven senators pledged to back Conte earlier Tuesday during a debate in the upper house. Conte is seeking an outright majority after a junior party led by ex-Premier Matteo Renzi abandoned the government following a clash over European Union recovery funds.