Biden Pick for HHS Would Be First Confirmed Transgender Nominee

(Bloomberg) -- Incoming President Joe Biden has named Rachel Levine to a top job at the Department of Health and Human Services. Levine would be the first openly transgender person to be confirmed to a federal post by the U.S. Senate.

Biden announced Tuesday he had chosen Levine to be assistant secretary for health at HHS. Levine currently serves as Pennsylvania’s health secretary and has led that state’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic. She’s also a professor of pediatrics and psychiatry at the Penn State College of Medicine.

Biden, who has pledged to make diversity a guiding principle in his administrative picks, called her “a historic and deeply qualified choice.”