China’s Rebound, Vexed Central Banks, U.K. Inequality: Eco Day

China’s economy recovered to pre-pandemic growth rates in the fourth quarter, propelling it to a stronger than expected full-year expansion of 2.3% and making it the only major one to avoid contraction Still, Bloomberg Economics cautions that challenges at the start of 2021 could put a damper on China’s growth

Goldman Sachs economists raised their growth forecasts for the U.S. this year and beyond after Biden unveiled a sweeping revival plan Meantime, a top economic adviser to President-elect Joe Biden warned the U.S. economy is “spiraling downward” and called for swift action

Resurgent coronavirus outbreaks will vex central bankers on five continents this week as they weigh the threat of more damage to growth against a hope that mass vaccinations will reopen economies

Surging house prices in the U.K. are making it more difficult for younger generations to follow the most common path for accumulating wealth, widening a gap between the rich and the poor British home prices fell in January as sellers tried to speed up transactions with discounts before a temporary reduction in a hefty tax on home-buying ends -- although many deals will miss the deadline anyway, according to Rightmove Job openings in London’s finance industry almost halved in 2020 as the uncertainties of coronavirus and Brexit discouraged hiring

