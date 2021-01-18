China ‘Already Decided’ to Sanction U.S. Officials Over Taiwan

Buildings are seen from the observation deck of the Taipei 101 building in Taipei, Taiwan on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. Investor sentiment toward Taiwan has rarely been this good, with only days to go before its first presidential election in four years. Photographer: Betsy Joles/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- China said it “has already decided” to sanction some U.S. officials over involvement in Taiwan issues, as the Trump administration prepares to hand over to President-elect Joe Biden.

“Based on the wrongful actions of the U.S. side, China has already decided to impose sanctions on U.S. officials who behave egregiously on Taiwan,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a daily briefing in Beijing on Monday, without elaborating. It wasn’t immediately clear whether she was referring to an action already taken. She didn’t say which officials were being targeted.

Hua was responding to a question about a recent U.S. move to lift decades-old restrictions on how its diplomats and other officials interact with Taiwan. China considers democratic Taiwan part of its territory, and the island has been a key source of tension as relations have worsened between Washington and Beijing.