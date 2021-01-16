Sábado 16 de Enero de 2021
Goldman Sachs Explores Entering Crypto Market, CoinDesk Reports

Por Newsroom Infobae
16 de Enero de 2021
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. headquarters stands in New York, U.S., on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Goldman Sachs is scheduled to release earnings figures on April 15.
(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is looking into investing in digital assets, the latest move by a U.S. bank to enter the world of cryptocurrency, website CoinDesk reported.

The New York-based bank issued a request for information to at least one crypto custody player at the end of 2020, according to the portal, which cited an unidentified person. Goldman’s initiative was part of a broad digital strategy, CoinDesk said.

Representatives for Goldman Sachs didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment during weekend hours.

The possible entrance by Goldman would be the latest in a broader trend to bring digital currency into U.S. banking. Earlier this month, Anchorage Digital Bank became the first cryptocurrency firm to win a charter from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

