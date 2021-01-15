Philippines Keeps Travel Ban on 32 Nations With New Virus Strain

Vehicles sit parked outside the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Manila, the Philippines, on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Manilas main airport -- which was shut since Taal volcano flared up on Sunday afternoon, suspending more than 240 flights and affecting about 60,000 passengers -- resumed partial operations before noon, according to authorities. Aircraft are still advised to avoid the airspace around the volcano as ash and ballistic fragments pose risks. Photographer: Geric Cruz/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines is extending its ban on travelers from 32 nations as a safeguard against the new Covid-19 variant after the Southeast Asian nation detected its first case of the more infectious strain.

The travel restriction, which was set to lapse Friday, has been extended until January 31 upon approval by the national task force on the pandemic, according to presidential spokesman Harry Roque.

Philippines Detects First Case of More Contagious Virus Strain

The ban covers U.K., Denmark, Ireland, Japan, Australia, Israel, Netherlands, Iceland, Italy, China (including Hong Kong), Switzerland, France, Germany, Lebanon, Singapore, Sweden, South Korea, South Africa, Canada, Spain, U.S., Portugal, India, Finland, Norway, Jordan, Brazil, Austria, Pakistan, Jamaica, Luxembourg and Oman.