ECB’s Status Quo, Biden Stimulus, Sunak Under Pressure: Eco Day

The European Central Bank won’t need to boost its monetary stimulus again to pull the euro-area economy out of crisis, according to a Bloomberg survey

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will ask Congress for $1.9 trillion to fund immediate relief for the pandemic-wracked economy. Bloomberg Economics looks at what the proposal means for growth

Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a threat to his leadership from rebels in his Conservative Party who are demanding a clear path out of the U.K.’s economically damaging lockdown. Meanwhile, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak came under pressure to step up coronavirus assistance from a powerful bloc of Conservative lawmakers and one of the country’s biggest business groups

Fed Chair Jerome Powell sought to stamp out talk of a premature reduction in the central bank’s massive bond-buying campaign

Italy’s embattled government is pushing for an even bigger-than-expected deficit expansion just as the euro-zone’s third-biggest economy reels from a resurgent coronavirus outbreak and a deepening political crisis

The U.K. government is exploring reforms to workers’ rights that would break from European Union rules, potentially opening Britain up to retaliatory measures from the bloc

China’s economic ascent is accelerating barely a year after its first coronavirus lockdowns, as its success in controlling Covid-19 allows it to boost its share of global trade and investment

China’s central bank withdrew cash from the financial system for the first time in six months after excess liquidity pushed an interbank borrowing cost to an all-time low

Stephanie Flanders and Lucy Meakin discuss the economic fallout from a Covid-driven mental-health crisis in their weekly podcast

Poland’s finance ministry welcomes the central bank’s attempts to weaken the zloty as the country’s debt pile has become less sensitive to exchange-rate swings