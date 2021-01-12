Son of New York Judge Mostofsky Charged in Riot at Capitol

(Bloomberg) -- The son of a New York judge was charged in last week’s riot at the Capitol.

Aaron Mostofsky, of Brooklyn, New York, was charged Tuesday with three counts, including theft of government property, knowingly entering a restricted government building and unlawful entry and disorderly conduct, for his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Mostofsky, 34, is the son of Kings County Supreme Court Judge Shlomo “Steven” Mostofsky, according to a person familiar with the matter. He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison if convicted of the most serious charge, theft of government property.

A call to the judge seeking comment on the charges wasn’t immediately returned. Lucian Chalfen, a spokesman for the New York State courts, declined to comment.

Mostofsky, who the FBI says was arrested by federal agents in Brooklyn on Tuesday morning, is scheduled to make an initial court appearance in federal court there later in the day.

Federal prosecutors say Mostofsky was captured on video carrying a U.S. Capitol Police riot shield and vest with ballistic body plates and declared in an interview that “we were cheated” out of the election, saying, “I don’t think 75 million people voted for Trump. I think it was close to 85 million.”

