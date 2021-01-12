Mexican President Clashes With Electoral Body Over TV Briefings

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MARCH 25: Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador President of Mexico, speaks during his daily informative session presenting "The Program Support for Food Sovereignty" at the National Palace on March 25, 2020 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Pedro Gonzalez Castillo/Getty Images) Photographer: Pedro Martin Gonzalez Castillo/Getty Images South America

(Bloomberg) -- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he will challenge regulations that could prevent the government from airing his daily press conferences during campaign season, setting up a clash with the country’s electoral body ahead of key midterm elections in June.

INE, as the electoral body is known, seeks to halt the broadcasting of Lopez Obrador’s 7 a.m. press briefings for two months starting in April. The president uses the conference, which can last for as long as three hours, to promote his government’s actions, from cash allowances for the poor to advances in infrastructure projects.

“The Constitution is clear: all electoral propaganda has to stop being broadcast during campaigns and that assumption includes Lopez Obrador’s morning conferences,” Lorenzo Cordova, head of INE, said on Monday, according to the newspaper Milenio.

Suspending the broadcast would be “an act of censorship, an offense, an attack on freedom,” Lopez Obrador, known as AMLO, said on Tuesday, adding that he will take the case to the courts if the prohibition stands. “This cannot be allowed from a constitutional point of view, from a legal point of view.”

The spat comes as Mexico’s political parties gear up for the June 6 legislative and gubernatorial election. Ruling party Morena, founded by Lopez Obrador, currently controls both houses of congress with allies and it needs to defend its majority to be able to pass an ambitious agenda during the president’s remaining three years in power.

Read More: AMLO’s Party Risks Rupture as Mexico Midterm Election Nears