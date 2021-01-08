Trump Concedes Biden Will Take Office, Condemns Capitol Attack

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump, in a video message on Thursday night, condemned the riot by his supporters at the U.S. Capitol and said he would prepare for the administration of President-elect Joe Biden.

“Like all Americans I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness, and mayhem,” Trump said on the attack on Wednesday that shocked the U.S. and the world. He added, as he did in a statement posted early Thursday, that he would focus on a smooth transition.

“This moment calls for healing and reconciliation,” he added. Trump, referring to his relentless, acrimonious and unproven claims that he had been denied re-election because of fraud said his only goal was to “insure the integrity of the vote.”

“We have just been through an intense election and temper are high, but now tempers must be cooled,” the president said, adding that “those who broke the law -- you will pay.”

Earlier, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a brief statement that she read to reporters that the president condemned the riot that occurred as both houses of Congress were certifying Biden’s victory in the Electoral College vote.

Trump, in the video, didn’t mention his future plans, but said: “serving as your president has been the honor of my lifetime. And to all my wonderful supporters I know you are disappointed but I also want you to know our incredible journey is only just beginning.”