Majumdar has been vetted to be energy secretary and has emerged as the leading candidate for the post among Biden’s team of transition advisers, according to two people familiar with the matter. Majumdar led the Advanced Research Projects Agency - Energy under former President Barack Obama, a role that put him in charge of steering funding to experimental projects in search of the next energy breakthrough.</p><p>Also under consideration to lead the $35 billion Energy Department is a former Biden aide, Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, and Jennifer Granholm, who previously was governor of Michigan, a battleground state, according to people familiar with the matter. Sherwood-Randall previously served as deputy energy secretary under Obama.</p><p>Representatives of Majumdar and Granholm didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment, nor did spokespeople for the Biden-Harris transition. A representative for Sherwood-Randall declined to comment.</p><p>Climate Czar</p><p>In addition, Biden is considering tapping McCarthy, a former EPA administrator, to run a new White House office on climate change. McCarthy, who led the EPA for nearly four years under Obama, was the driving force behind his efforts to combat climate change through regulation, including his signature Clean Power Plan.</p><p>McCarthy, now president of the Natural Resources Defense Council, previously has signaled she was not eager to rejoin the EPA as administrator, but the White House role would give her a critical position driving environmental and climate policy across the executive branch -- without some of the bureaucratic headaches that come with leading an agency.</p><p>”Gina’s been clear she’s dedicated to advancing NRDC’s work,” said Mark Drajem, a spokesman for the environmental group.</p><p>The White House climate czar would work across agencies to ensure a coordinated, whole-of-government approach to confronting the challenge and would collaborate with Biden’s new special presidential climate envoy, former Secretary of State John Kerry.</p><p>Some environmentalists have cheered the decision to create the position, saying it will elevate climate policy decisions in the White House. “This creates a fundamental shift in how the federal government coordinates on an issue that impacts every facet of our lives,” said David Doniger, senior strategic director of climate and clean energy at NRDC. “It prioritizes national climate solutions like never before.”</p><p>EPA</p><p>Michael Regan is now among the top contenders to be EPA administrator, according to three people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named. Regan spent nearly a decade working under two presidents at the agency and is now the secretary of North Carolina’s Department of Environmental Quality. Regan also has been considered for other top roles within EPA, including as an assistant administrator focused on air or water policy.</p><p>Separately, transition advisers have weighed EPA administrator or another role for Richard Revesz, a former dean of the New York University School of Law who has been a fierce critic of the Trump administration’s environmental policy moves, according to two people familiar with the matter.