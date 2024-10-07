Messi fue nominado a mejor jugador de la MLS: los otros argentinos y la lista completa de candidatos

Este lunes, la Major League Soccer anunció los nominados a los Premios de Final de Temporada 2024. La MLS otorga once diferentes reconocimientos. Entre los seleccionados se encuentran varios argentinos que irán por el importante para un futbolista, el Jugador Más Valioso (MVP): Lionel Messi, Luciano Acosta, Hernán López Muñoz, Martín Ojeda y Luca Orellano.
Además, diversos compañeros de La Pulga del Inter Miami están designados para otros premios: Luis Suárez (MVP y Contratación del año), Matías Rojas (Contratación del año), Diego Gómez y Federico Redondo (Jugador Joven del año), Jordi Alba (Mejor Defensor) y Tata Martino (Mejor Entrenador).
El ganador de cada uno de los once premios se conocerá gracias a los resultados de las votaciones, que incluyen las elecciones de los jugadores de la MLS, personal técnico de los clubes y miembros que trabajan en los medios de comunicación. Los futbolistas y cuerpo técnico no podrán votar por los nominados de su propio equipo. La votación abrirá el 7 de octubre y finalizará el 21 de octubre.
A continuación la lista de todos los premios y nominados:
Premio ‘Landon Donovan’ al Jugador Más Valioso de la MLS
- Messi, Lionel - Inter Miami CF
- Acosta, Luciano - FC Cincinnati
- Arango, Cristian - Real Salt Lake
- Artur - Houston Dynamo FC
- Benteke, Christian - D.C. United
- Bernardeschi, Federico - Toronto FC
- Bouanga, Denis - LAFC
- Bürki, Roman - St. Louis CITY SC
- Espinoza, Cristian - San Jose Earthquakes
- Evander - Portland Timbers
- Freese, Matt - New York City FC
- Gauld, Ryan - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Gazdag, Dániel - Philadelphia Union
- Gil, Carles - New England Revolution
- Hernández, Cucho - Columbus Crew
- Kahlina, Kristijan - Charlotte FC
- Lobjanidze, Saba - Atlanta United
- López, Hernán - San Jose Earthquakes
- Martínez, Josef - CF Montréal
- Mihailovic, Djordje - Colorado Rapids
- Morgan, Lewis - New York Red Bulls
- Morris, Jordan - Seattle Sounders FC
- Navarro, Rafael - Colorado Rapids
- Ojeda, Martín - Orlando City SC
- Orellano, Luca - FC Cincinnati
- Osorio, Jonathan - Toronto FC
- Piette, Samuel - CF Montréal
- Puig, Riqui - LA Galaxy
- Rodríguez, Jonathan - Portland Timbers
- Rodríguez, Santiago - New York City FC
- Rusnák, Albert - Seattle Sounders FC
- Suárez, Luis - Inter Miami CF
- Torres, Facundo - Orlando City SC
- White, Brian - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Premio ‘Sigi Schmid’ al Entrenador del Año en MLS
- Armas, Chris - Colorado Rapids
- Cherundolo, Steve - LAFC
- Courtois, Laurent - CF Montréal
- Curtin, Jim - Philadelphia Union
- Cushing, Nick - New York City FC
- Hackworth, John - St. Louis CITY SC
- Herdman, John - Toronto FC
- Lesesne, Troy - D.C. United
- Martino, Gerardo - Inter Miami CF
- Mastroeni, Pablo - Real Salt Lake
- Nancy, Wilfried - Columbus Crew
- Neville, Phil - Portland Timbers
- Noonan, Pat - FC Cincinnati
- Olsen, Ben - Houston Dynamo FC
- Pareja, Óscar - Orlando City SC
- Ramsay, Eric - Minnesota United FC
- Russell, Ian - San Jose Earthquakes
- Sartini, Vanni - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Schmetzer, Brian - Seattle Sounders FC
- Schwarz, Sandro - New York Red Bulls
- Smith, Dean - Charlotte FC
- Vanney, Greg - LA Galaxy
Contratación del Año en MLS
- Abada, Liel - Charlotte FC
- Biro, Guilherme - Austin FC
- Bucha, Pavel - FC Cincinnati
- Campos, Omar - LAFC
- Crooks, Matt - Real Salt Lake
- Cuypers, Hugo - Chicago Fire FC
- de la Vega, Pedro - Seattle Sounders FC
- Forsberg, Emil - New York Red Bulls
- Gregersen, Stian - Atlanta United
- Hartel, Marcel - St. Louis CITY SC
- Katranis, Alexandros - Real Salt Lake
- Lloris, Hugo - LAFC
- Long, Kevin - Toronto FC
- Longstaff, Matty - Toronto FC
- López, Hernán - San Jose Earthquakes
- Musa, Petar - FC Dallas
- Ojeda, Agustin - New York City FC
- Orellano, Luca - FC Cincinnati
- Paintsil, Joseph - LA Galaxy
- Pec, Gabriel - LA Galaxy
- Pellegrino, Amahl - San Jose Earthquakes
- Peltola, Matti - D.C. United
- Ponce, Ezequiel - Houston Dynamo FC
- Rodríguez, Jonathan - Portland Timbers
- Rojas, Matías - Inter Miami CF
- Slisz, Bartosz - Atlanta United
- Suárez, Luis - Inter Miami CF
- Teuchert, Cedric - St. Louis CITY SC
- Utvik, Bjørn Inge - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Wolf, Hannes - New York City FC
- Yeboah, Kelvin - Minnesota United FC
Jugador Joven del Año en MLS
- Bajraktarević, Esmir - New England Revolution
- Brady, Chris - Chicago Fire FC
- Campos, Omar - LAFC
- Davis, Jake - Sporting Kansas City
- Edelman, Daniel - New York Red Bulls
- Fortune, Ajani - Atlanta United
- Gómez, Diego - Inter Miami CF
- Gomis, Nicksoen - Toronto FC
- Gray, Tayvon - New York City FC
- Gutiérrez, Brian - Chicago Fire FC
- Ibrahim, Aliyu - Houston Dynamo FC
- Ilenič, Mitja - New York City FC
- Kelsy, Kevin - FC Cincinnati
- Ku-DiPietro, Ted - D.C. United
- Luna, Diego - Real Salt Lake
- McGlynn, Jack - Philadelphia Union
- Miller, Peyton - New England Revolution
- Mosquera, Juan - Portland Timbers
- Olivera, Cristian - LAFC
- Redondo, Federico - Inter Miami CF
- Russell-Rowe, Jacen - Columbus Crew
- Saliba, Nathan - CF Montréal
- Sullivan, Quinn - Philadelphia Union
- Thompson, Kosi - Toronto FC
- Tsakiris, Niko - San Jose Earthquakes
- Valenzuela, Gerardo - FC Cincinnati
- Vargas, Kerwin - Charlotte FC
- Vargas, Obed - Seattle Sounders FC
- Vite, Pedro - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Wolff, Owen - Austin FC
- Yapi, Darren - Colorado Rapids
Defensa del Año en MLS
- Akapo, Carlos - San Jose Earthquakes
- Alba, Jordi - Inter Miami CF
- Bartlett, Lucas - D.C. United
- Camacho, Rudy - Columbus Crew
- dos Santos, Micael - Houston Dynamo FC
- Eile, Noah - New York Red Bulls
- Glad, Justen - Real Salt Lake
- Gómez Andrade, Yeimar - Seattle Sounders FC
- Gomis, Nicksoen - Toronto FC
- Gray, Tayvon - New York City FC
- Herrera, Aaron - D.C. United
- Hines-Ike, Brendan - Austin FC
- Jansson, Robin - Orlando City SC
- Lennon, Brooks - Atlanta United
- Long, Aaron - LAFC
- Long, Kevin - Toronto FC
- Malanda, Adilson - Charlotte FC
- Martins, Thiago - New York City FC
- Maxsø, Andreas - Colorado Rapids
- Moreira, Steven - Columbus Crew
- Palencia, Sergi - LAFC
- Ragen, Jackson - Seattle Sounders FC
- Robinson, Miles - FC Cincinnati
- Rodrigues - San Jose Earthquakes
- Rosenberry, Keegan - Colorado Rapids
- Thórhallsson, Dagur Dan - Orlando City SC
- Totland, Tomas - St. Louis CITY SC
- Veselinović, Ranko - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Waterman, Joel - CF Montréal
- Yamane, Miki - LA Galaxy
- Yedlin, DeAndre - FC Cincinnati
- Yoshida, Maya - LA Galaxy
- Zuparic, Dario - Portland Timbers
Arquero del Año en MLS
- Bono, Alex - D.C. United
- Brady, Chris - Chicago Fire FC
- Bürki, Roman - St. Louis CITY SC
- Callender, Drake - Inter Miami CF
- Celentano, Roman - FC Cincinnati
- Clark, Steve - Houston Dynamo FC
- Coronel, Carlos - New York Red Bulls
- Crépeau, Maxime - Portland Timbers
- Daniel - San Jose Earthquakes
- Freese, Matt - New York City FC
- Frei, Stefan - Seattle Sounders FC
- Gallese, Pedro - Orlando City SC
- Guzan, Brad - Atlanta United
- Ivačič, Aljaž - New England Revolution
- Johnson, Sean - Toronto FC
- Kahlina, Kristijan - Charlotte FC
- Lloris, Hugo - LAFC
- MacMath, Zac - Real Salt Lake
- McCarthy, John - LA Galaxy
- Schulte, Patrick - Columbus Crew
- Sirois, Jonathan - CF Montréal
- St. Clair, Dayne - Minnesota United FC
- Steffen, Zack - Colorado Rapids
- Stuver, Brad - Austin FC
- Takaoka, Yohei - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Jugador con Espíritu de Superación del Año
- Ayala, David - Portland Timbers
- Bye, Brandon - New England Revolution
- Flach, Leon - Philadelphia Union
- Fray, Ian - Inter Miami CF
- Laryea, Richie - Toronto FC
- Lod, Robin - Minnesota United FC
- Moralez, Maxi - New York City FC
- Morgan, Lewis - New York Red Bulls
- Ngoma, Serge - New York Red Bulls
- Segura, Eddie - LAFC
Premio Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact
- Acosta, Kellyn - Chicago Fire FC
- Berhalter, Sebastian - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Bronico, Brandt - Charlotte FC
- Callender, Drake - Inter Miami CF
- Celentano, Roman - FC Cincinnati
- Crooks, Matt - Real Salt Lake
- Dorsey, Griffin - Houston Dynamo FC
- Farrell, Andrew - New England Revolution
- Felipe - Orlando City SC
- Fortune, Ajani - Atlanta United
- Freese, Matt - New York City FC
- Jimenez, Hector - Austin FC
- Marcinkowski, JT - San Jose Earthquakes
- Miller, Eric - Portland Timbers
- Morris, Jordan - Seattle Sounders FC
- Neal, Jalen - LA Galaxy
- Nagbe, Darlington - Columbus Crew
- Osorio, Jonathan - Toronto FC
- Russell, Johnny - Sporting Kansas City
- Sánchez, Ilie - LAFC
- Santos, Pedro - D.C. United
- Sirois, Jonathan - CF Montréal
- Steffen, Zack - Colorado Rapids
- Wagner, Kai - Philadelphia Union
- Washington, Taylor - Nashville SC
- Yaro, Josh – St. Louis CITY SC
Nominados al Árbitro(a) del Año en MLS
- Fischer, Drew
- Gonzales, Guido
- Szpala, Lukasz
Nominados al Árbitro(a) Asistente del Año en MLS
- Atkins, Kyle
- Brown, Logan
- Hanson, Jeremy