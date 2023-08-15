La agenda deportiva de la semana

Semana cargada de deporte. El Inter Miami de Lionel Messi se juega el paso a la final de la Leagues Cup. Además, Manchester City y Sevilla definen la Supercopa UEFA. Copa Argentina, tenis, golf, básquet y mucho más. Te dejamos los días, horarios y canales donde podés ver las mejores competiciones.
Martes 15 de agosto
Leagues Cup
20:00 hs. Philadelphia vs . Inter Miami Apple TV
Copa Argentina - 16vos de Final
17:10 hs. Colón vs. Lanús TYC SPORTS/DGO 629/1629
21:30 hs. Independiente vs. Central Córdoba SDE TYC SPORTS/DGO 629/1629
Primera Nacional - Fecha 29
15:00 hs. San Telmo vs. Agropecuario TYC SPORTS/DGO 62971629
19:10 hs. Almirante Brown vs. Patronato TYC SPORTS/DGO 629/1629
Pre-Clasificatorio Olímpico FIBA - Fase de grupos
18:00 hs. Colombia vs. Islas Vírgenes DSPORTS 2/DGO 612/1612
20:30 hs. Chile vs. Uruguay DSPORTS 2/DGO 612/1612
Masters 1000 - Ronda 2
12:00 hs. Masters de Cincinnati ESPN 3/DGO 623/1623
Miércoles 16 de agosto
Copa Mundial Femenina de la FIFA
07:00 hs. Australia vs. Inglaterra DSPORTS/DGO 610/1610
Supercopa UEFA
16:00 hs. Manchester City vs. Sevilla ESPN & FOX SPORTS/DGO 621/1621
Primera Nacional - Fecha 29
15:30 hs. Chicago vs. San Martín SJ TYC SPORTS/DGO 629/1629
17:30 hs. Morón vs. Guemes TYC SPORTS/DGO 629/1629
Pre-Clasificatorio Olímpico FIBA - Fase de grupos
18:00 hs. Panamá vs. Cuba DSPORTS 2/DGO 612/1612
21:00 hs. Bahamas vs. Argentina DSPORTS 2/DGO 612/1612
Masters 1000 - Ronda 2
12:00 hs. Masters de Cincinnati ESPN 3/DGO 623/1623
Jueves 17 de agosto
Pre-Clasificatorio Olímpico FIBA - Fase de grupos
17:00 hs. Chile vs. Colombia DSPORTS 2/DGO 612/1612
19:00 hs. Panamá vs. Bahamas DSPORTS +/DGO 613/1613
19:30 hs. Uruguay vs. Islas Virgenes DSPORTS 2/DGO 612/1612
22:00 hs. Cuba vs. Argentina DSPORTS 2/DGO 612/1612
Masters 1000 - Ronda 3
12:00 hs. Masters de Cincinnati ESPN 3/DGO 623/1623
PGA Tour - Ronda 1
15:00 hs. BMW Championship 1625
Viernes 18 de agosto
LaLiga EA Sports - Fecha 2
14:30 hs. Mallorca vs. Villarreal ESPN 2/DGO 622/1622
16:30 hs. Valencia vs. Las Palmas DSPORTS/DGO 610/1610
Rugby - Test Match
20:00 hs. Uruguay vs. Argentina XV ESPN 2/DGO 622/1622
Masters 1000 - Cuartos de Final
14:00 hs. Masters de Cincinnati ESPN 3/DGO 623/1623
Boxeo - Gloria y Honor 5
22:00 hs. Gustavo Lemos vs. Javier Clavero TYC SPORTS/DGO 629/1629
23:00 hs. Christopher Lopez vs. Brandon Gamez ESPN 2/DGO 622/1622
PGA Tour - Ronda 2
15:00 hs. BMW Championship 1625