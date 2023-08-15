Últimas NoticiasEstadísticasRiverBocaSelecciónESPNNewsletters
Deportes

La agenda deportiva de la semana

Otra vez el Inter Miami busca dejar en el camino otro obstáculo con la conducción de Messi en la Leagues Cup. Manchester City y Sevilla, otro punto fuerte por la Supercopa UEFA

15 Ago, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo
El argentino Lionel Messi, del Inter Miami, festeja un tanto ante Charlotte. (AP Foto/Michael Laughlin)
El argentino Lionel Messi, del Inter Miami, festeja un tanto ante Charlotte. (AP Foto/Michael Laughlin)

Semana cargada de deporte. El Inter Miami de Lionel Messi se juega el paso a la final de la Leagues Cup. Además, Manchester City y Sevilla definen la Supercopa UEFA. Copa Argentina, tenis, golf, básquet y mucho más. Te dejamos los días, horarios y canales donde podés ver las mejores competiciones.

Aug 6, 2023; Frisco, TX, USA; Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) celebrates with his teammates after he scores a goal on penalty kicks during the game between FC Dallas and Inter Miami at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Te puede interesar: La agenda deportiva del fin de semana

Martes 15 de agosto

Leagues Cup

20:00 hs. Philadelphia vs . Inter Miami Apple TV

Copa Argentina - 16vos de Final

17:10 hs. Colón vs. Lanús TYC SPORTS/DGO 629/1629

21:30 hs. Independiente vs. Central Córdoba SDE TYC SPORTS/DGO 629/1629

Primera Nacional - Fecha 29

15:00 hs. San Telmo vs. Agropecuario TYC SPORTS/DGO 62971629

19:10 hs. Almirante Brown vs. Patronato TYC SPORTS/DGO 629/1629

Pre-Clasificatorio Olímpico FIBA - Fase de grupos

18:00 hs. Colombia vs. Islas Vírgenes DSPORTS 2/DGO 612/1612

20:30 hs. Chile vs. Uruguay DSPORTS 2/DGO 612/1612

Masters 1000 - Ronda 2

12:00 hs. Masters de Cincinnati ESPN 3/DGO 623/1623

Miércoles 16 de agosto

Copa Mundial Femenina de la FIFA

07:00 hs. Australia vs. Inglaterra DSPORTS/DGO 610/1610

Manchester City y Sevilla definen la Supercopa UEFA. Reuters/Lee Smith
Manchester City y Sevilla definen la Supercopa UEFA. Reuters/Lee Smith

Supercopa UEFA

16:00 hs. Manchester City vs. Sevilla ESPN & FOX SPORTS/DGO 621/1621

Primera Nacional - Fecha 29

15:30 hs. Chicago vs. San Martín SJ TYC SPORTS/DGO 629/1629

17:30 hs. Morón vs. Guemes TYC SPORTS/DGO 629/1629

Pre-Clasificatorio Olímpico FIBA - Fase de grupos

18:00 hs. Panamá vs. Cuba DSPORTS 2/DGO 612/1612

21:00 hs. Bahamas vs. Argentina DSPORTS 2/DGO 612/1612

Masters 1000 - Ronda 2

12:00 hs. Masters de Cincinnati ESPN 3/DGO 623/1623

Jueves 17 de agosto

Pre-Clasificatorio Olímpico FIBA - Fase de grupos

17:00 hs. Chile vs. Colombia DSPORTS 2/DGO 612/1612

19:00 hs. Panamá vs. Bahamas DSPORTS +/DGO 613/1613

19:30 hs. Uruguay vs. Islas Virgenes DSPORTS 2/DGO 612/1612

22:00 hs. Cuba vs. Argentina DSPORTS 2/DGO 612/1612

Masters 1000 - Ronda 3

12:00 hs. Masters de Cincinnati ESPN 3/DGO 623/1623

PGA Tour - Ronda 1

15:00 hs. BMW Championship 1625

Djokovic reconoce merecido el título de Alcaraz en Wimbledon y promete batalla en Cincinnati. EFE/Matt Turner
Djokovic reconoce merecido el título de Alcaraz en Wimbledon y promete batalla en Cincinnati. EFE/Matt Turner

Viernes 18 de agosto

LaLiga EA Sports - Fecha 2

14:30 hs. Mallorca vs. Villarreal ESPN 2/DGO 622/1622

16:30 hs. Valencia vs. Las Palmas DSPORTS/DGO 610/1610

Rugby - Test Match

20:00 hs. Uruguay vs. Argentina XV ESPN 2/DGO 622/1622

Masters 1000 - Cuartos de Final

14:00 hs. Masters de Cincinnati ESPN 3/DGO 623/1623

Boxeo - Gloria y Honor 5

22:00 hs. Gustavo Lemos vs. Javier Clavero TYC SPORTS/DGO 629/1629

23:00 hs. Christopher Lopez vs. Brandon Gamez ESPN 2/DGO 622/1622

PGA Tour - Ronda 2

15:00 hs. BMW Championship 1625

Temas Relacionados

Agenda deportiva

Últimas Noticias

La secretaria del Tesoro de EEUU comió hongos alucinógenos en su reciente viaje a China

“Yo no sabía que esas setas tenían propiedades alucinógenas. Lo supe después”, dijo Janet Yellen a un medio estadounidense
La secretaria del Tesoro de EEUU comió hongos alucinógenos en su reciente viaje a China

Google Slides: cómo usar gratis esta herramienta para crear presentaciones más atractivas

Ahora es posible subrayar, añadir comentarios y dibujar con una herramienta de lápiz
Google Slides: cómo usar gratis esta herramienta para crear presentaciones más atractivas

Dólar tarjeta: cuánto cobra cada banco el nuevo tipo de cambio para turismo y compras en moneda extranjera

Ante el nuevo escenario cambiario, la percepción de Bienes Personales fue reducida del 25% al 5%, lo que lleva al precio del dólar en el exterior hasta los 658 pesos
Dólar tarjeta: cuánto cobra cada banco el nuevo tipo de cambio para turismo y compras en moneda extranjera

La inteligencia artificial que permite hablar con Jesús, sus discipulos y María

La herramienta permite solicitar oraciones o solucionar dudas de la vida de estos personajes religiosos
La inteligencia artificial que permite hablar con Jesús, sus discipulos y María

Seis ladrones que escapaban de la Policía balearon a una mujer para robarle el auto en Berisso

La víctima fue interceptada cuando estaba detenida en un semáforo y uno de los delincuentes ingresó al coche por la ventana. Las estadísticas en la jurisdicción que muestran el delito en alza
Seis ladrones que escapaban de la Policía balearon a una mujer para robarle el auto en Berisso
MÁS NOTICIAS

Últimas noticias

Google Slides: cómo usar gratis esta herramienta para crear presentaciones más atractivas

Google Slides: cómo usar gratis esta herramienta para crear presentaciones más atractivas

Hace 17 min

Dólar tarjeta: cuánto cobra cada banco el nuevo tipo de cambio para turismo y compras en moneda extranjera

La inteligencia artificial que permite hablar con Jesús, sus discipulos y María

Seis ladrones que escapaban de la Policía balearon a una mujer para robarle el auto en Berisso

Por qué los comercios subieron fuertemente los precios en las últimas 24 horas

Infobae américa

La secretaria del Tesoro de EEUU comió hongos alucinógenos en su reciente viaje a China

La secretaria del Tesoro de EEUU comió hongos alucinógenos en su reciente viaje a China

Hace 7 min

Dos años del régimen talibán en Afganistán: menos derechos, más pobreza y castigos a las mujeres

Milei, Bukele y lo que viene

El agua que sale de los grifos en Montevideo mejoró la calidad pero sigue lejos de sus valores históricos

NOTICIAS | Aaron Taylor-Johnson responde a los rumores que lo posicionan como el próximo James Bond

Teleshow

Dalma Maradona se cortó el pelo ella misma y mostró el resultado

Dalma Maradona se cortó el pelo ella misma y mostró el resultado

Hace 37 min

El reencuentro de Fernanda Callejón y Ricky Diotto luego de que la actriz lo denunciara por violencia de género

L-Gante lanzó un fuerte mensaje desde la prisión: “Con mi ejemplo soy referencia para muchos”

Sofía Calzetti habló sobre su relación con el Kun Agüero: “Estamos bien”

El video viral de Mirtha Legrand votando por primera vez en 1951