Our final @Mainframe_HQ event on the Euro Airdrop tour was one for the record books. Thank you Amsterdam. This isn’t a project… this is a movement. We are taking back control of our data, our lives, and our freedom. Token distro is July 4th. Strap in and hold on. #amsterdam pic.twitter.com/R0v4ANdbIf

— Mick Hagen (@mickhagen) June 28, 2018