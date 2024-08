Le robaron el celular, persiguió al ladrón para recuperarlo y, fuera del hecho, lo entregó a la policía: así contó su historia esta mujer

FC Copenhague vs Rakow Czestochowa: resultado del 30 de agosto, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

København saw a lead slip through their grasp late on in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League play-offs tie at Parken on Wednesday as Raków Częstochowa earned a 1-1 draw thanks to a Lukasz Zwolinski goal - the result securing a place in the Group Stage for the home side on aggregate (2-1).