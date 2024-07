Boyacá Chicó vs Once Caldas por Primera A el 15 julio en el Estadio de La Independencia: todos los detalles de la previa

Zrinjski vs Urartu: resultado del 18 de julio, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Late heroics from Zrinjski counted for nothing as Urartu secured a 3-2 win in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League 1st qualifying round tie at Stadion Bijeli Brijeg on Tuesday thanks to a crucial Artem Maksimenko goal to pull level on aggregate (3-3), but the home side ultimately prevailed 4-3 on penalties to advance to the 2nd Qualifying Round.