俄罗斯袭击尼古拉耶夫市一座行政大楼造成的死亡人数上升至16人

Two men carry a body in a body bag to lay it next to others in a snow covered yard of a morgue in Mykolaiv, a city on the shores of the Black Sea that has been under Russian attack for days on March 11, 2022. - Mykolaiv and its region have seen heavy fighting, but the Ukrainians are resisting and retook the local airport a few days ago. As the last major town before the great port city of Odessa, it is a vital strategic position. (Photo by BULENT KILIC / AFP) / The metadata of this photo by BULENT KILIC has been modified in AFP systems. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require.�
周二对乌克兰城市尼古拉耶夫主要行政大楼的袭击造成的死亡人数为16 人，国家紧急服务局周四证实，该局表示搜索工作一直持续到清晨。
该机构在其 Facebook 帐户上的一条消息中说：“整夜都在努力清除碎片并在被敌方导弹摧毁的地区行政大楼中寻找其下方的人。”
因此，他表示，救援队已经在该地区找到了15具尸体，而一名受伤者后来在重症监护室死亡，他在获救后被收容。他强调说：“目前有47名救援人员和9个装备单位在该地区工作。”
该地区州长维塔利·金周二表示，俄罗斯军队轰炸了该建筑物，并警告说，这座九层高的建筑物已严重受损。因此，他指出，在袭击发生时，建筑物内有50至100人，他们本来会被导弹击中。不久之后，该地区发生了火灾。
据乌克兰通讯社 Ukrinfor m报道，俄罗斯军队市长伊霍尔·特尔克霍夫在乌克兰东北部哈尔科夫的电视马拉松比赛中摧毁了15％的房屋
“在过去的35天里，哈尔科夫市共有1,531座建筑物被摧毁，其中包括1,292栋住宅。俄罗斯军队摧毁了76所中学、54所幼儿园和16家医院。捷列霍夫说，共有239座行政大楼废墟。
自从本周四庆祝其第36天的俄罗斯入侵开始以来，靠近俄罗斯边境的哈尔科夫市每天都受到持续的轰炸。根据该机构的说法，大约三分之一的当地居民已经离开这座城市。
就在去年3月22日，哈尔科夫市议会的新闻处报道说，将近一千座建筑物被摧毁，其中近800栋住宅被摧毁，情况已经很艰难。
市议会随后报告说，对居民区的炮击没有停止，残骸的工作和志愿者的工作正在进行中。
继续阅读：