Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel Returns

REAL SPORTS WITH BRYANT GUMBEL will return for its 28th season on TUESDAY, JANUARY 25 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT). The series is available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.
For up-to-the-minute updates about REAL SPORTS, follow on Twitter at @RealSportsHBO or join the conversation using #RealSports, and on HBO.com/realsports and Facebook.com/RealSportsHBO.
January segments include:
(Isobel Yeung with Zumretay Arkin)
(Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinksi)
(Jon Frankel with Ted Leonsis, owner of the Washington Capitals and Wizards)
The executive producer of REAL SPORTS WITH BRYANT GUMBEL is Joe Perskie.
CONTACTS: Patrick.Byrne@warnermedia.com, Kerline.Batista@warnermedia.com
Recent Articles
Another Norway cross-country skier tests positive for COVID-19, will likely miss Olympic gold medal defense
Simen Hegstad Kruger tested positive and is showing no symptoms but won’t travel with team to China on January 30
Jenise Spiteri, the Maltese Falcon, prepares to continue her family’s Olympic legacy by trading ice skates for a snowboard
Jenise Spiteri, the first snowboarder to represent Malta at the Winter Olympics, discussed her career, family history, and outlook on Olympic participation during a recent interview with Around the Rings.
El columnista invitado Usain Bolt reflexiona sobre su tiempo en Beijing
El ocho veces medallista de oro olímpico, ahora retirado, recuerda Beijing 2008 y cómo esos Juegos y la ciudad cambiaron su vida para siempre
International Paralympic Committee president won’t travel to Beijing due to COVID-19
Andrew Parsons tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t be able to travel to Beijing in time for the opening ceremony
China calls for an end of ‘U.S. interference’ in Beijing Olympics
In a conference call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, China had several demands for the U.S. ahead of the Beijing Games