Aljaz Pegan, new President of the FIG Athletes’ Commission

Slovenia’s Aljaz Pegan has been elected as President of the FIG Athletes’ Commission. The 2005 world champion on the Horizontal Bar will defend the athletes’ voices at the top level of Gymnastics governance until the end of 2025.

He succeeds Liubou Charkashyna (BLR), who had chaired the Commission since February 2017 and was elected to the Rhythmic Gymnastics Technical Committee during the FIG Congress in November.

The Athletes’ Commission has been partially renewed by the elections in 2021 of athletes’ representatives in six of the seven disciplines. For the first meeting of this new-look Commission, held remotely via videoconference, the election of the president was high on the agenda.

Speaking after the vote, Pegan underlined his first priorities: “From my first term as athletes’ representative for Men’s Artistic Gymnastics, I know that being in personal contact with athletes is crucial, even when the situation is difficult, as it has been for two years. My goal is to promote the Athletes’ Commission at continental level, to encourage the setting up of Athletes’ Commissions on every continent, and also at national federation level. Athletes’ representatives are important for spreading decisions and policies and making the athletes’ voices heard.

“One of my other highest priorities is to promote a safe environment for gymnasts and to help to spread FIG awareness campaigns, including the 10 Golden Rules of Gymnastics. We always hear that the athletes are at the top of the FIG pyramid. It should not be only words. The time has come to give them more financial support for the energy and the years they invest in the sport, and that comes with higher prize money.”

As the ones who know best the needs of the athletes and what the sport requires, the athletes’ representatives are key players. Each representative takes part in meetings of the technical committee of their respective discipline, where they can play an integral part in the development and implementation of decisions and regulations.

The Commission President has true power in the FIG decision-making process, as he sits on the Executive Committee and the Council with voting rights.

