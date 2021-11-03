HOMENEWSESPAÑOL
Wednesday November 3, 2021
Young athletes to receive great legacy from AIBA President

November 3, 2021

On Wednesday, AIBA President met with boxers participating in the Men’s World Boxing Championships in Belgrade. The meeting became a highlight of the President’s legacy program aimed to give the boxers the opportunity to be heard.

The participants held a training altogether with President Umar Kremlev, AIBA Secretary General, two-time World champion Istvan Kovacs, World Champion Egor Mekhontsev and AIBA Ambassadors including professional boxing champion Roy Jones Jr., two-time World champion Roberto Cammarelle and German boxer Zeina Nassar. After the session, Mr. Kremlev gifted gloves to all attendees.

‘Our boxers should have a voice which must be heard because we are here to serve our sport. Were it not for the athletes, boxing would never exist. I call on every boxer: do not hesitate to come and speak with us. We are here for you,’ President claimed.

Since Kremlev has become AIBA President in December 2020, he held many in-person meetings with athletes and coaches in various countries. He stresses the importance of being close to the AIBA Family. Being a former athlete himself, he shows a great example of a leader who cares about the ‘soul’ of boxing - athletes and coaches.

