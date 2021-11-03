Young athletes to receive great legacy from AIBA President

On Wednesday, AIBA President met with boxers participating in the Men’s World Boxing Championships in Belgrade. The meeting became a highlight of the President’s legacy program aimed to give the boxers the opportunity to be heard.

The participants held a training altogether with President Umar Kremlev, AIBA Secretary General, two-time World champion Istvan Kovacs, World Champion Egor Mekhontsev and AIBA Ambassadors including professional boxing champion Roy Jones Jr., two-time World champion Roberto Cammarelle and German boxer Zeina Nassar. After the session, Mr. Kremlev gifted gloves to all attendees.

‘Our boxers should have a voice which must be heard because we are here to serve our sport. Were it not for the athletes, boxing would never exist. I call on every boxer: do not hesitate to come and speak with us. We are here for you,’ President claimed.

Since Kremlev has become AIBA President in December 2020, he held many in-person meetings with athletes and coaches in various countries. He stresses the importance of being close to the AIBA Family. Being a former athlete himself, he shows a great example of a leader who cares about the ‘soul’ of boxing - athletes and coaches.

