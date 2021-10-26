ISA appoints Federico Ferroni as new marketing and media manager

La Jolla, California, October 26, 2021 - The International Surfing Association (ISA) has today confirmed the appointment of Federico Ferroni as their new Marketing and Media Manager, starting with immediate effect.‎

Ferroni replaces Evan Quarnstrom, who announced his departure after serving nearly six years in the role.

Ferroni, who was born in Argentina and has also lived in California, Chile and Costa Rica, has more than 15 years of experience working in the sports marketing industry. Beginning with a passion for surfing and sustainability, Ferroni went on to study sports marketing at university and started his professional career at IMG Latin America.

He then joined Nike South America in 2010 and supported the brand’s successful launch of its Action Sports division. In 2012, Ferroni was appointed LATAM Marketing Manager for Vans to enhance the brand’s profile across the region and increase the company’s direct-to-consumer business. After his time at Vans, and since 2018 Ferroni has been working as an independent marketing consultant.

Speaking about the appointment, ISA President, Fernando Aguerre, said:

“We are totally thrilled to welcome someone of Federico’s talent and caliber to our ISA family. He brings with him a real passion for surfing and a wealth of marketing and communications experience across action sports brands.

“Following a hugely successful Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games for the ISA, it is important for us to add new, international breadth to our growing team, helping elevate our sport’s profile and awareness to the next level. Federico’s appointment will be a key factor in helping us achieve this over the coming years as an Olympic federation with an expanding global audience of surfing fans.

“At the same time, I would like to thank Evan, for his valuable contribution to the ISA’s success in these recent years. I wish him all the very best for the next chapter in his professional life.”

Federico Ferroni, added:

“I am very excited to join the ISA at this amazing time of growth and opportunity for the sport and the organization. I feel a sense of big responsibility to lead the marketing strategy for an organization with such an influence in the development of surfing worldwide.”

