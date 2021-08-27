Memorandum of Understanding Between The City of Los Angeles and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government

On the occasion of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the City of Los Angeles, as host cities for the Tokyo 2020 Games and LA28 Games, respectively, reconfirm that they will further develop the relationship between the two cities in a creative and practical manner.

Cooperation and solidarity between cities are essential to achieve a green, just, and sustainable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, which aims to achieve a sustainable way of life for people while taking action to address climate change, and to build a society rich in diversity where each and every person can be themselves and lead an active and vibrant life.

Based on this shared understanding, our two cities hereby renew the Memorandum of Understanding signed on July 25, 2018, and agree to collaborate and engage in exchanges in the following areas of mutual interest:

(1) As host cities for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, sharing best practices and experience concerning an array of initiatives, both tangible and intangible, that will lead to an enduring legacy.

(2) Accelerating an equitable response to the climate crisis to halve CO2 emissions by 2030 and achieve net zero CO2 emissions by 2050 under the recognition that now is the “Time to Act”.

(3) Enhancing resilience, including resilience to natural disasters.

(4) Promoting friendship between our Sister Ports and their mutual development, including exchanging views on green ports initiatives.

(5) Promoting gender equity as co-founding cities of CHANGE*.

* CHANGE: City Hub and Network for Gender Equity

Both cities designate the Mayor’s Office for International Affairs of the City of Los Angeles, and the International Affairs Division, Office of the Governor for Policy Planning, Tokyo Metropolitan Government, as the departments responsible for the steady promotion, exchange, and cooperation in these agreed areas.

The two cities shall regularly hold discussions to further deepen their friendly and cooperative relationship, and may explore exchanges between staff members.

This Memorandum has been made in duplicate in English and Japanese, both equally authentic. Both cities shall hold one copy of each text.

August 27, 2021

Eric Garcetti Mayor of Los Angeles

Koike Yuriko Governor of Tokyo

