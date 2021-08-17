BWF’s Badminton4U App is Coming Soon

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) can today reveal its first-ever mobile app Badminton4U will be hitting app stores soon.

Offering fans a unique and ground-breaking destination to get closer to the badminton content they know and love, the exciting Badminton4U app is free to download and includes access to real-time match centre data and exclusive back-stage pass content.

Fans will be able to follow their favourite players, receive live scores as they happen and watch the latest and best badminton videos all in the palm of their hand.

Designed for a global audience, the Badminton4U digital platform will showcase badminton content from across the globe, and will initially be offered in English and simplified Chinese.

The Badminton4U app will be available via Google Play and Apple iOS stores from Monday 20 September, with fans able to register here to get notified when the app is LIVE.

ABOUT BWF

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) is the international governing body of the sport of badminton, recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC). It was originally the International Badminton Federation (IBF) which was founded on 5 July, 1934, before being rechristened the Badminton World Federation in 2006.

The purpose and objectives of BWF include regulating, promoting, developing and popularising the sport of badminton throughout the world and organising, conducting and presenting international events at the highest level.

The BWF’s vision is to make badminton a leading global sport accessible to all – giving every child a chance to play for life. Its mission is to lead and inspire all stakeholders; to deliver entertainment through exciting events to drive fan experience; and to create innovative, impactful and sustainable development initiatives.

BWF has its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with 196 Member Associations worldwide.

Poul-Erik Høyer is the BWF President and Thomas Lund is the BWF Secretary General.

