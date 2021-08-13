HOMENEWSESPAÑOL
Prudential’s partnership with USA Climbing brings the Rock to new generations and heights

August 13, 2021

Sponsorship elevates USA Climbing as the team brings home silver from the sport’s debut in Tokyo

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Prudential Financial

Rebecca Rickert, 973-943-6679

rebecca.rickert@prudential.com

USA Climbing

Kelly Feilke, 682-225-7043

kelly@usaclimbing.org

NEWARK, N.J., August 11th, 2021 – Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), known for its iconic Rock logo, is proud to announce its sponsorship of USA Climbing, which won silver in the sport’s debut at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. The partnership celebrates a new generation of inspirational American athletes who represent the future of climbing and embody Prudential’s shared attributes of strength, performance, and reaching new heights.

Prudential saw the promise in the inspiring athletes who are climbing higher, recognizing the importance of teamwork in sport and life, just as the company strives to drive growth for clients, employees, and investors. Prudential’s sponsorship is aimed at building talent, supporting training and travel for international competitions, and elevating the team’s presence and success globally. “Bringing together the sport of climbing and Prudential’s iconic Rock represents the strength and resilience it takes to shatter boundaries,” said Susan Somersille Johnson, Prudential’s chief marketing officer. “It takes a huge amount of discipline, dynamism and daring to dream big to compete for the first time on the world’s biggest athletic stage.”

The partnership will help shape the next generation of athletes and fans by getting more people of all ages and abilities into climbing, as well as introduce the sport to diverse communities. Prudential’s sponsorship of the sport’s national governing body includes partnerships with the first four athletes representing the United States at the games– Men’s Combined silver medalist Nathaniel Coleman (Salt Lake City, Utah), Brooke Raboutou (Boulder, Colorado), Kyra Condie (Salt Lake City, Utah), and Colin Duffy (Broomfield, Colorado).

“Our partnership with Prudential is a milestone for us as it takes USA Climbing and our athletes to new heights and diverse audiences well beyond our sport,” says Marc Norman, USA Climbing’s chief executive officer. “There is so much synergy between climbing and what Prudential stands for: both emphasize agility, speed, and teamwork for peak performance.”

Prudential brought back its iconic Rock symbol to the forefront of a new advertising campaign called “Who’s Your Rock.” The spirit of rock climbing goes hand in hand with the company’s focus on providing Rock Solid financial solutions, planning and investments, supporting people to find their “rocks” as the importance of strength and resilience endures—especially as financial security remains an elusive goal for many.

The full campaign runs through December and will feature marquee activations during bedrock cultural moments in the U.S., such as the reopening of Broadway and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

About Prudential Financial, Inc.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), a global financial services leader and premier active global investment manager with more than $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential’s diverse and talented employees help to make lives better by creating financial opportunity for more people. Prudential’s iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise and innovation for more than a century. For more information, please visit news.prudential.com.

About USA Climbing

USA Climbing is recognized by the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee as the National Governing Body for the sport of competition climbing. The organization manages the disciplines of Bouldering, Lead and Speed climbing as well as the Collegiate and Paraclimbing series. As a member federation of the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC), USA Climbing hosts IFSC World Cup events and sends athletes to participate in IFSC World Cups, Youth World Championships and the World Climbing and Paraclimbing Championships. For more information visit usaclimbing.org and follow USA Climbing on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

# # #

