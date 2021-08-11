Franz Reindl OLY unveils IIHF Presidential Campaign Manifesto: ‘Hockey First – Performance through Perfect Balance’

Manifesto accompanies launch of Reindl’s campaign website with election bid gathering momentum

Franz Reindl OLY, President of the German Ice Hockey Federation and International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Council Member, today unveiled his vision for the sport and the IIHF as part of his campaign to be elected President of the world governing body.

Reindl’s campaign Manifesto, entitled ‘Hockey First – Performance through Perfect Balance’, sets out ‘Four Lines’ that express a series of proposals to expand the sport further and ensure that Ice Hockey and the IIHF reach even greater heights.

Launching his election Manifesto today, Franz Reindl OLY said:

“This is an incredibly important moment in my campaign and an opportunity to share my Manifesto - ‘Hockey First – Performance through Perfect Balance’ - which is my blueprint for the future development of the IIHF and global Ice Hockey. I am convinced that my vision will ensure our sport enters an exciting new phase of global growth that sees the creation of more Ice Hockey players and fans.

“The Manifesto’s central ‘Four Lines’ will be the framework for building a prosperous present and future for the Ice Hockey family. I pledge to deliver these “Four Lines” and work hand in hand with every Member National Association (MNA) to create value and benefits for all.

“Fostering truly international collaboration between events, properties and all MNAs, growing the reach of Ice Hockey across the world, maximising our sport’s commercial opportunities and enhancing IIHF’s integrity and transparency are my guiding commitments. This is an exciting time for IIHF and an opportunity for us to work together to define our future and move ahead with a balanced and prosperous vision for our sport and our athletes.”

The central Four Lines for ‘Hockey First – Performance through Perfect Balance’ are:

♦ First Line - Improving international coordination and balance

♦ Second Line - Growing the game globally

♦ Third Line - Maximising commercial, digital, data and influencer opportunities

♦ Fourth Line - Enhancing IIHF governance, integrity and transparency

Reindl, an IIHF Council member since 2016, launched his campaign website alongside the publication of his election Manifesto. The new website re-affirms Reindl’s vision and also features downloadable versions of Reindl’s Manifesto in the IIHF’s official languages of English, German and Russian.

Reindl added:

“Launching my website alongside my Manifesto is an opportunity for me to communicate my plans and also gather vital feedback from key stakeholders in the sport. I want to listen to the views of Ice Hockey MNAs, athletes and fans – they are an integral part of our Ice Hockey family.

“My approach in this election campaign is to engage in constructive dialogue and be consultative, and I have had many conversations with stakeholders across our sport to discuss Ice Hockey’s future. If I have the honour of being elected IIHF President, my leadership style will be true to these principles and will foster further collaboration with all MNAs.”

IIHF Member National Associations will vote to decide the President of the IIHF in September 2021 at its Semi-Annual Congress in St. Petersburg, Russia.

About Franz Reindl:

Date of birth: 24 November 1954

Born: Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany

Family: Married, two daughters, one son, four grandchildren

Sporting career

As a player

♦ Overall stats: 861 games, 955 points (481 goals/474 assists)

♦ Bronze Medal, Innsbruck 1976 Olympic Winter Games

♦ Three Olympic Winter Games: Innsbruck 1976, Lake Placid 1980, Sarajevo 1984

♦ Competed at nine IIHF World Championships

♦ Triple German Ice Hockey Champion: 1978, 1981, 1985

♦ Competed in the 1981 Canada Cup

♦ German Bundesliga Top Scorer in 1982

♦ Retired from professional Ice Hockey in 1988

As a coach

♦ Head Coach of German National Hockey team at World Cup of Hockey 2004

♦ Assistant Coach of German National Hockey Team (1991 – 1994) at three IIHF World Championships and two Olympic Winter Games

♦ Head Coach at SC Riessersee Hockey Club in Germany’s Second League [1988-1991]

Sports Administration Highlights

♦ President of the German Ice Hockey Federation [2014-current]

♦ Involved with 26 Ice Hockey World Championships, six Olympic Winter Games

♦ IIHF Council Member [2016-current]

♦ IIHF Chairman Competition & Coordination Committee [2016-2021]

♦ IIHF Chairman at several IIHF Events [2016-current]

♦ Vice-President Champions Hockey League CHL (since 2018)

♦ CEO of IIHF World Championships in Germany [2001, 2010 and 2017]

♦ First CEO of the independent German Hockey League DEL [1994-1996]

♦ Sports Director and General Secretary of German National Hockey Team [2003-2011]

♦ General Manager of German National Team at World Cup of Hockey [1996]

♦ President of Team Europe at 2016 World Cup of Hockey [2016]

♦ Vice-President Champions Hockey League (CHL)

