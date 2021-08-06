SportAccord World Sport & Business Summit in Ekaterinburg Rescheduled for May 2022

Posted on August 5, 2021

LAUSANNE, Switzerland – SportAccord in full coordination and agreement with the Russian Federation has announced that the World Sport & Business Summit in Ekaterinburg has been rescheduled to 15-20 May 2022.

“The Russian Federation will host a momentous edition of SportAccord in Ekaterinburg, so it is important that as many friends and colleagues as possible can gather in person from across the sporting world,” SportAccord President Dr. Raffaele Chiulli said.

“The safety and wellbeing of our delegates has always been our top priority, and the measures developed by the Organising Committee in Ekaterinburg will still be as relevant and applicable when SportAccord takes place next year.

“However, with further vaccination roll-outs over the coming months, we are confident that global travel restrictions will have been relaxed by then to enable as many delegates as possible to travel to Ekaterinburg, ensuring the ultimate success of the event for the Russian Federation and SportAccord.”

The event has already attracted significant interest from the global sports movement, with the host destination providing a bridge between Europe in the West and Asia in the East. The IEC Ekaterinburg-Expo is an outstanding venue, providing numerous meeting and conference rooms within easy reach of the main hub of SportAccord, the exhibition floor.

Individuals and organisations who have delegate passes for SportAccord in Ekaterinburg will be contacted in due course about their options.

The annual World Sport & Business Summit is a six-day event attended by leaders of the global sports community. As the only global sports industry event attended by all International Sport Federations and their stakeholders, SportAccord also brings together organising committees, hosting cities and regions, governments and administrations, rights-holders, agencies and athletes, as well as top-level experts and organisations from the sports media, technology, investment, medical and legal sectors.

Organisations interested in becoming an official partner or exhibitor for the 19th edition of SportAccord’s flagship annual event can contact SportAccord to discuss these investment opportunities by emailing sales@sportaccord.sport.

